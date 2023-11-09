The New York Islanders, with Jean-Gabriel Pageau, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for Pageau in that upcoming Islanders-Bruins game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jean-Gabriel Pageau vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Pageau Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Pageau has averaged 16:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

Pageau has yet to score a goal this season through 11 games played.

In three of 11 games this season, Pageau has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Pageau has posted an assist in a game three times this season in 11 games played, including multiple assists once.

Pageau's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 40.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 30.8% chance of Pageau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pageau Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 23 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), the least in the NHL.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 2 4 Points 1 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.