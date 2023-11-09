Can we count on Julien Gauthier lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Gauthier scored in nine of 57 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Gauthier produced no points on the power play last season.
  • He posted a 17.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
  • The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

