Can we count on Julien Gauthier lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gauthier 2022-23 stats and insights

Gauthier scored in nine of 57 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Gauthier produced no points on the power play last season.

He posted a 17.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.

Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats

The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

