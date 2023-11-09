Will Julien Gauthier Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 9?
Can we count on Julien Gauthier lighting the lamp when the New York Islanders face off with the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Julien Gauthier score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Gauthier 2022-23 stats and insights
- Gauthier scored in nine of 57 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Gauthier produced no points on the power play last season.
- He posted a 17.0% shooting percentage, taking 0.7 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Bruins allowed 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), ranking first in league play for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins shut out opponents seven times last season. As a team, they averaged 23.5 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Islanders vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.