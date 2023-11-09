For people looking to wager on the upcoming matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Kevin Labanc a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Kevin Labanc score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Labanc stats and insights

Labanc is yet to score through eight games this season.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Labanc has picked up one assist on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.5 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

