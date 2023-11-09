When the New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Kyle Palmieri light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Kyle Palmieri score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Palmieri stats and insights

Palmieri has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

On the power play he has one goal, plus two assists.

Palmieri averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by conceding 23 total goals (1.9 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.1 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

