The New York Islanders, with Kyle Palmieri, take the ice Thursday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Palmieri's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Kyle Palmieri vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Palmieri Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Palmieri has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 17:38 on the ice per game.

In three of 11 games this year, Palmieri has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In seven of 11 games this year, Palmieri has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 11 games this year, Palmieri has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Palmieri hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Palmieri going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Palmieri Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 23 total goals (1.9 per game).

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 1 8 Points 1 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

