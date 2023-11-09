Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers will play on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the San Jose Sharks. There are prop bets for Draisaitl available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -105)

1.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

Draisaitl has averaged 21:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Draisaitl has scored a goal in four of 11 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 11 games this year, Draisaitl has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Draisaitl has an assist in five of 11 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability is 51.2% that Draisaitl goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 63.6% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-41) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 11 Games 4 14 Points 9 5 Goals 2 9 Assists 7

