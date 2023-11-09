The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-3-4) host the Chicago Blackhawks (4-7) at Amalie Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN. The Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 in their most recent game, while the Blackhawks are coming off a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Before watching this matchup, here is a glimpse at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Lightning 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-250)

Lightning (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Lightning (-1.5)

Blackhawks vs Lightning Additional Info

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 1-0-1 record in overtime matchups this season and a 4-7 overall record.

Chicago has earned two points (1-1-0) in its two games decided by one goal.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Chicago failed to win both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Blackhawks have earned eight points in their five games with at least three goals scored.

This season, Chicago has capitalized on a lone power-play goal in four games and picked up six points with a record of 3-1-0.

Chicago is undefeated (1-0-0, two points) when outshooting its opponent this season.

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in nine games, going 3-6-0 to register six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 4th 3.85 Goals Scored 2.36 29th 25th 3.46 Goals Allowed 3.45 23rd 19th 30.4 Shots 26.8 30th 28th 33.5 Shots Allowed 35.1 30th 3rd 34.09% Power Play % 10.53% 28th 6th 87.18% Penalty Kill % 83.33% 11th

Blackhawks vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

