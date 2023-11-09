Will Lukas Reichel Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 9?
The Chicago Blackhawks' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Lukas Reichel find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Lukas Reichel score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Reichel stats and insights
- Reichel is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Lightning.
- Reichel has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Lightning defensive stats
- The Lightning have conceded 45 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.5 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blackhawks vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.