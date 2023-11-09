The Chicago Blackhawks, with Lukas Reichel, will be in action Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Looking to bet on Reichel's props versus the Lightning? Scroll down for stats and information.

Lukas Reichel vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSUN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +160)

0.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Reichel Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Reichel has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 14:24 on the ice per game.

Through 11 games this season, Reichel has yet to score a goal.

In one of 11 games this year, Reichel has registered a point, but the multi-point contest has eluded him so far.

Reichel has had an assist in one of 11 games this year.

The implied probability that Reichel hits the over on his points prop total is 38.5%, based on the odds.

Reichel has an implied probability of 26.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Reichel Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 1 1 Points 0 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

