On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Edmonton Oilers. Is Luke Kunin going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

Kunin has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.

Kunin has picked up one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 5.3% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 47 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.5 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

