The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game against the Edmonton Oilers is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Vlasic stats and insights

Vlasic is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.

Vlasic has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have given up 47 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.5 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

