Will Mathew Barzal Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 9?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Islanders square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Mathew Barzal going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Mathew Barzal score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Barzal stats and insights
- Barzal has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Barzal averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.9%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by allowing 23 total goals (1.9 per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.1 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
