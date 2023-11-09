Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for Barzal are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Mathew Barzal vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Barzal Season Stats Insights

Barzal has averaged 18:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In two of 11 games this season, Barzal has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Barzal has a point in seven of 11 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Barzal has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in six of 11 games played.

Barzal has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Barzal having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Barzal Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 23 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), the least in the league.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 3 8 Points 0 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

