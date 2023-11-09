For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Mattias Ekholm a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekholm stats and insights

Ekholm has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

Ekholm averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

On defense, the Sharks are conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

