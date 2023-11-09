For those wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Mattias Ekholm a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Mattias Ekholm score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Ekholm stats and insights

  • Ekholm has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Sharks.
  • On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
  • Ekholm averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Sharks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Sharks are conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

