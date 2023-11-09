Will Mikael Granlund find the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks play the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Granlund stats and insights

Granlund is yet to score through five games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Oilers.

Granlund has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 47 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.5 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

