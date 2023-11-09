Mikael Granlund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers meet on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Granlund against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.

Mikael Granlund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Granlund Season Stats Insights

In 5 games this season, Granlund has averaged 19:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Granlund has yet to score a goal this season through five games played.

Granlund has a point in one of five games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

In one of five games this year, Granlund has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Granlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.

Granlund has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Granlund Stats vs. the Oilers

On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 47 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.

The team's -18 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 5 Games 3 1 Points 3 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 3

