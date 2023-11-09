Mikael Granlund Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers - November 9
Mikael Granlund will be in action when the San Jose Sharks and Edmonton Oilers meet on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, starting at 10:30 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Granlund against the Oilers, we have plenty of info to help.
Mikael Granlund vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)
Sharks vs Oilers Game Info
Granlund Season Stats Insights
- In 5 games this season, Granlund has averaged 19:02 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.
- Granlund has yet to score a goal this season through five games played.
- Granlund has a point in one of five games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.
- In one of five games this year, Granlund has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.
- Granlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he goes over.
- Granlund has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Granlund Stats vs. the Oilers
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 47 total goals (4.3 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- The team's -18 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|5
|Games
|3
|1
|Points
|3
|0
|Goals
|0
|1
|Assists
|3
