Should you bet on Noah Dobson to light the lamp when the New York Islanders and the Boston Bruins meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Noah Dobson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dobson stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Dobson has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Dobson has picked up four assists on the power play.

Dobson averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by giving up 23 total goals (1.9 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

