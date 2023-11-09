The New York Islanders, Noah Dobson among them, play the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Prop bets for Dobson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Noah Dobson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Dobson Season Stats Insights

Dobson's plus-minus this season, in 25:02 per game on the ice, is +5.

Dobson has a goal in five of 11 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 11 games this year, Dobson has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In five of 11 games this season, Dobson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Dobson's implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Dobson has an implied probability of 41.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Dobson Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the NHL by giving up 23 total goals (1.9 per game).

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 11 Games 3 11 Points 3 5 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

