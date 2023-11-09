Oilers vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - November 9
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Edmonton Oilers (2-8-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Oilers ready for their matchup against the San Jose Sharks (1-10-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Connor Brown
|RW
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Mattias Janmark
|C
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ryan Fanti
|G
|Out
|Hip
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Jacob MacDonald
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Alexander Barabanov
|LW
|Out
|Finger
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: San Jose, California
- Arena: SAP Center at San Jose
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Oilers Season Insights
- Edmonton's 29 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 27th in the league.
- Its goal differential (-18) ranks 31st in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks have 14 goals this season (1.2 per game), 32nd in the league.
- San Jose has allowed 55 total goals this season (4.6 per game), ranking 32nd in the league.
- With a goal differential of -41, they are 32nd in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Oilers vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-300)
|Sharks (+240)
|7
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.