Here's a peek at the injury report for the Edmonton Oilers (2-8-1), which currently has three players listed, as the Oilers ready for their matchup against the San Jose Sharks (1-10-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 PM ET.

Edmonton Oilers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Connor Brown RW Questionable Undisclosed Mattias Janmark C Questionable Shoulder Ryan Fanti G Out Hip

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jacob MacDonald D Out Undisclosed Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed Matt Benning D Out Undisclosed Logan Couture C Out Lower Body Alexander Barabanov LW Out Finger

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Oilers Season Insights

Edmonton's 29 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 27th in the league.

Its goal differential (-18) ranks 31st in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

The Sharks have 14 goals this season (1.2 per game), 32nd in the league.

San Jose has allowed 55 total goals this season (4.6 per game), ranking 32nd in the league.

With a goal differential of -41, they are 32nd in the league.

Oilers vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-300) Sharks (+240) 7

