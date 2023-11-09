The Edmonton Oilers will travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 9, with the Oilers having lost three straight games.

You can follow the action on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Oilers play the Sharks.

Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Oilers vs Sharks Additional Info

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers rank 29th in goals against, allowing 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in league action.

The Oilers' 29 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.

Oilers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Leon Draisaitl 11 5 9 14 15 14 57% Evan Bouchard 11 3 7 10 10 8 - Connor McDavid 9 2 8 10 13 11 43.5% Zach Hyman 11 4 6 10 3 3 0% Evander Kane 11 3 6 9 3 5 16.7%

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks have allowed 55 total goals this season (4.6 per game), 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have 14 goals this season (1.2 per game), 32nd in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 48 goals (4.8 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at only a 1.2 goals-per-game average (12 total) over that time.

Sharks Key Players