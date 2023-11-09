How to Watch the Oilers vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Edmonton Oilers will travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 9, with the Oilers having lost three straight games.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can follow the action on ESPN+ and Hulu as the Oilers play the Sharks.
Oilers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Oilers vs Sharks Additional Info
|Oilers vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Sharks Prediction
|Oilers vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Sharks Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Oilers Stats & Trends
- The Oilers rank 29th in goals against, allowing 47 total goals (4.3 per game) in league action.
- The Oilers' 29 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 27th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Oilers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Leon Draisaitl
|11
|5
|9
|14
|15
|14
|57%
|Evan Bouchard
|11
|3
|7
|10
|10
|8
|-
|Connor McDavid
|9
|2
|8
|10
|13
|11
|43.5%
|Zach Hyman
|11
|4
|6
|10
|3
|3
|0%
|Evander Kane
|11
|3
|6
|9
|3
|5
|16.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have allowed 55 total goals this season (4.6 per game), 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have 14 goals this season (1.2 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 48 goals (4.8 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at only a 1.2 goals-per-game average (12 total) over that time.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|12
|1
|6
|7
|4
|8
|61%
|Anthony Duclair
|12
|3
|2
|5
|4
|2
|66.7%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|12
|3
|1
|4
|6
|3
|37.5%
|William Eklund
|12
|2
|1
|3
|4
|6
|36.4%
|Jacob MacDonald
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.