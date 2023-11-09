The Edmonton Oilers (2-8-1) are heavy favorites (-300 moneyline odds to win) when they go on the road for a matchup with the San Jose Sharks (1-10-1), who have +240 moneyline odds, on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Oilers vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Oilers vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In eight games this season, Edmonton and its opponent have combined for more than 7 goals.

In the eight times this season the Oilers have been a moneyline favorite, they have finished 2-6 in those games.

This season the Sharks have one wins in the 12 games in which they've been an underdog.

Edmonton has not played with moneyline odds of -300 or shorter.

San Jose has been an underdog by +240 or longer on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

