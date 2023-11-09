The Edmonton Oilers (2-8-1, on a three-game losing streak) visit the San Jose Sharks (1-10-1) at SAP Center at San Jose. The matchup on Thursday, November 9 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which team we pick to come out on top in Thursday's action on the ice.

Oilers vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final tally of Oilers 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-350)

Oilers (-350) Total Pick: Under 7 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Under 7 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Oilers vs Sharks Additional Info

Oilers Splits and Trends

The Oilers are 2-8-1 overall and -1-1 in overtime games.

In the two games this season the Oilers recorded just one goal, they lost both times.

Edmonton finished 0-2-1 in the three games this season when it scored two goals (registering one point).

The Oilers are 2-3-0 in the five games when they have scored at least three goals (to record four points).

In the four games when Edmonton has scored a single power-play goal, it went 0-3-1 to register one point.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Edmonton is 1-4-1 (three points).

The Oilers have been outshot by opponents five times, and went 1-4-0 (two points).

Sharks Splits and Trends

The Sharks have earned a record of -1-1 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 1-10-1.

San Jose has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

This season the Sharks scored just one goal in seven games and they finished 0-6-1 in those matchups.

San Jose has two points (1-1-0) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Sharks have scored more than two goals one time, but lost that game.

San Jose has scored a lone power-play goal in three games this season and has registered two point from those matchups.

The Sharks have been outshot by opponents in 12 games, going 1-10-1 to register three points.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 26th 2.64 Goals Scored 1.17 32nd 31st 4.27 Goals Allowed 4.58 32nd 5th 34.3 Shots 24.8 32nd 14th 30.5 Shots Allowed 37.6 32nd 9th 25.64% Power Play % 18.42% 16th 31st 68.89% Penalty Kill % 70.21% 28th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.