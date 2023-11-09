Oilers vs. Sharks November 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Edmonton Oilers meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose -- the puck drops at 10:30 PM ET -- are the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl and the Sharks' Tomas Hertl.
Oilers vs. Sharks Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Oilers (-300)
- Total: 7
- TV: ESPN+,Hulu
Oilers Players to Watch
- Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (14 points), via amassed five goals and nine assists.
- Evan Bouchard has picked up 10 points (0.9 per game), scoring three goals and adding seven assists.
- Zach Hyman's total of 10 points is via four goals and six assists.
- In five games, Jack Campbell's record is 1-4-0. He has conceded 20 goals (4.5 goals against average) and has made 135 saves.
Sharks Players to Watch
- San Jose's Hertl has recorded six assists and one goal in 12 games. That's good for seven points.
- Anthony Duclair's five points this season, including three goals and two assists, make him one of the top players on offense for San Jose.
- This season, Fabian Zetterlund has three goals and one assist for Edmonton.
- In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a record of 0-4-0 in five games this season, conceding 17 goals (4.3 goals against average) with 120 saves and an .876 save percentage, 58th in the league.
Oilers vs. Sharks Stat Comparison
|Oilers Rank
|Oilers AVG
|Sharks AVG
|Sharks Rank
|26th
|2.64
|Goals Scored
|1.17
|32nd
|31st
|4.27
|Goals Allowed
|4.58
|32nd
|5th
|34.3
|Shots
|24.8
|32nd
|14th
|30.5
|Shots Allowed
|37.6
|32nd
|9th
|25.64%
|Power Play %
|18.42%
|16th
|31st
|68.89%
|Penalty Kill %
|70.21%
|28th
