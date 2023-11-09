Two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Edmonton Oilers meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose -- the puck drops at 10:30 PM ET -- are the Oilers' Leon Draisaitl and the Sharks' Tomas Hertl.

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Favorite: Oilers (-300)

Oilers (-300) Total: 7

7 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Oilers Players to Watch

Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (14 points), via amassed five goals and nine assists.

Evan Bouchard has picked up 10 points (0.9 per game), scoring three goals and adding seven assists.

Zach Hyman's total of 10 points is via four goals and six assists.

In five games, Jack Campbell's record is 1-4-0. He has conceded 20 goals (4.5 goals against average) and has made 135 saves.

Sharks Players to Watch

San Jose's Hertl has recorded six assists and one goal in 12 games. That's good for seven points.

Anthony Duclair's five points this season, including three goals and two assists, make him one of the top players on offense for San Jose.

This season, Fabian Zetterlund has three goals and one assist for Edmonton.

In the crease, Kaapo Kahkonen has a record of 0-4-0 in five games this season, conceding 17 goals (4.3 goals against average) with 120 saves and an .876 save percentage, 58th in the league.

Oilers vs. Sharks Stat Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 26th 2.64 Goals Scored 1.17 32nd 31st 4.27 Goals Allowed 4.58 32nd 5th 34.3 Shots 24.8 32nd 14th 30.5 Shots Allowed 37.6 32nd 9th 25.64% Power Play % 18.42% 16th 31st 68.89% Penalty Kill % 70.21% 28th

