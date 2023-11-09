The Edmonton Oilers (2-8-1) go on the road to play the San Jose Sharks (1-10-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Oilers have lost three games in a row.

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Favorite Underdog Total Oilers (-350) Sharks (+275) 7

Oilers Betting Insights

The Oilers are 2-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Edmonton has not played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Edmonton's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 7 goals eight times.

Sharks Betting Insights

The Sharks have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won one (8.3%).

San Jose has played as an underdog of +275 or more one time this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 26.7% chance of victory for the Sharks.

San Jose has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in three of 12 games this season.

Oilers vs Sharks Additional Info

Oilers vs. Sharks Rankings

Oilers Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 29 (27th) Goals 14 (32nd) 47 (29th) Goals Allowed 55 (32nd) 10 (13th) Power Play Goals 7 (18th) 14 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 14 (30th)

Oilers Advanced Stats

The Oilers are ranked 27th in the league with 29 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.

The Oilers are ranked 29th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 47 total goals (4.3 per game).

The team is ranked 31st in goal differential at -18.

Sharks Advanced Stats

The Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (14 total goals, 1.2 per game).

The Sharks have conceded 55 total goals (4.6 per game) to rank 32nd.

They have a -41 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.

