Oilers vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Edmonton Oilers (2-8-1) go on the road to play the San Jose Sharks (1-10-1) at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Oilers have lost three games in a row.
Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Oilers (-350)
|Sharks (+275)
|7
Oilers Betting Insights
- The Oilers are 2-6 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Edmonton has not played as a moneyline favorite of -350 or shorter.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Oilers' implied win probability is 77.8%.
- Edmonton's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 7 goals eight times.
Sharks Betting Insights
- The Sharks have been an underdog in 12 games this season, and won one (8.3%).
- San Jose has played as an underdog of +275 or more one time this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set in this contest implies a 26.7% chance of victory for the Sharks.
- San Jose has combined with its opponent to score over 7 goals in three of 12 games this season.
Oilers vs Sharks Additional Info
Oilers vs. Sharks Rankings
|Oilers Total (Rank)
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|29 (27th)
|Goals
|14 (32nd)
|47 (29th)
|Goals Allowed
|55 (32nd)
|10 (13th)
|Power Play Goals
|7 (18th)
|14 (30th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|14 (30th)
Oilers Advanced Stats
- The Oilers are ranked 27th in the league with 29 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.
- The Oilers are ranked 29th in NHL play in goals against this season, having conceded 47 total goals (4.3 per game).
- The team is ranked 31st in goal differential at -18.
Sharks Advanced Stats
- The Sharks have the NHL's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (14 total goals, 1.2 per game).
- The Sharks have conceded 55 total goals (4.6 per game) to rank 32nd.
- They have a -41 goal differential, which ranks 32nd in the league.
