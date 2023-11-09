Player prop bet options for Leon Draisaitl, Tomas Hertl and others are available when the Edmonton Oilers visit the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday (at 10:30 PM ET).

Oilers vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Draisaitl is Edmonton's top contributor with 14 points. He has five goals and nine assists this season.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 vs. Predators Nov. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Flames Oct. 29 0 2 2 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

1.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Connor McDavid is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through nine games, with two goals and eight assists.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 6 0 0 0 3 vs. Predators Nov. 4 0 1 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 vs. Flames Oct. 29 0 1 1 2 vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 0

Zach Hyman Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Zach Hyman's season total of 10 points has come from four goals and six assists.

Hyman Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Nov. 6 0 0 0 2 vs. Predators Nov. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Nov. 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Oct. 29 1 1 2 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 26 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Hertl has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out six assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the San Jose offense with seven total points (0.6 per game).

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 7 0 0 0 4 vs. Penguins Nov. 4 0 2 2 1 vs. Canucks Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Capitals Oct. 29 0 0 0 2 at Hurricanes Oct. 27 0 0 0 0

Anthony Duclair Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -278)

Anthony Duclair has helped lead the offense for San Jose this season with three goals and two assists.

Duclair Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Nov. 7 1 1 2 1 vs. Penguins Nov. 4 1 1 2 6 vs. Canucks Nov. 2 0 0 0 5 at Capitals Oct. 29 0 0 0 0 at Hurricanes Oct. 27 0 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.