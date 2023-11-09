Will Oliver Wahlstrom Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 9?
Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal when the New York Islanders face off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Oliver Wahlstrom score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Wahlstrom stats and insights
- Wahlstrom has scored in one of six games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Wahlstrom has scored one goal on the power play.
- He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 9.1% of them.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 23 goals in total (just 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.1 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
