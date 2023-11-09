Can we expect Ryan Carpenter scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Edmonton Oilers at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Ryan Carpenter score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Carpenter stats and insights

  • Carpenter is yet to score through five games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.
  • Carpenter has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 47 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.5 hits and 11.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

