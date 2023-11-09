Can we anticipate Ryan McLeod finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers face off with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan McLeod score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

McLeod stats and insights

McLeod is yet to score through 11 games this season.

He has not faced the Sharks yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sharks are conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) which ranks 32nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 20.3 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

