Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Game Preview: Oilers vs. Sharks - November 9
The Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nugent-Hopkins' props? Here is some information to help you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
|Oilers vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Oilers vs Sharks Prediction
|Oilers vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Oilers vs Sharks Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights
- In 11 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 20:14 on the ice per game.
- Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in two of 11 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.
- In four of 11 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.
- Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in four of 11 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.
- Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 65.4%.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Sharks
- The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) in the NHL.
- The team's goal differential (-41) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|11
|Games
|4
|8
|Points
|9
|2
|Goals
|2
|6
|Assists
|7
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.