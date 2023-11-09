The Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins included, will play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to bet on Nugent-Hopkins' props? Here is some information to help you.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 20:14 on the ice per game.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in two of 11 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In four of 11 games this season, Nugent-Hopkins has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in four of 11 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Nugent-Hopkins has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 65.4%.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, conceding 55 total goals (4.6 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-41) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 11 Games 4 8 Points 9 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 7

