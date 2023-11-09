The No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (1-0) face the New Mexico Lobos (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

The Gaels made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Lobos allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

Saint Mary's (CA) went 19-2 when it shot better than 43.6% from the field.

The Gaels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lobos ranked 61st.

Last year, the Gaels recorded 70.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lobos gave up.

Saint Mary's (CA) went 14-0 last season when scoring more than 74.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

New Mexico Stats Insights

The Lobos' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.4 percentage points higher than the Gaels allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

New Mexico went 21-8 when it shot better than 41.7% from the field.

The Lobos were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gaels finished 142nd.

The Lobos' 80.9 points per game last year were 20.8 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels gave up to opponents.

When New Mexico gave up fewer than 70.7 points last season, it went 11-1.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) posted 74.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.

The Gaels allowed 57.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 62.9 away from home.

Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) fared worse in home games last year, sinking 7.9 treys per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage on the road.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison

New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 away.

The Lobos allowed 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.

At home, New Mexico knocked down 5.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Stanislaus State W 107-28 University Credit Union Pavilion 11/9/2023 New Mexico - University Credit Union Pavilion 11/12/2023 Weber State - University Credit Union Pavilion 11/17/2023 San Diego State - T-Mobile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule