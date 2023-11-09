The No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (1-0) face the New Mexico Lobos (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights

  • The Gaels made 45.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Lobos allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • Saint Mary's (CA) went 19-2 when it shot better than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Gaels were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Lobos ranked 61st.
  • Last year, the Gaels recorded 70.7 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lobos gave up.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) went 14-0 last season when scoring more than 74.3 points.

New Mexico Stats Insights

  • The Lobos' 48.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 6.4 percentage points higher than the Gaels allowed to their opponents (41.7%).
  • New Mexico went 21-8 when it shot better than 41.7% from the field.
  • The Lobos were the 61st-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Gaels finished 142nd.
  • The Lobos' 80.9 points per game last year were 20.8 more points than the 60.1 the Gaels gave up to opponents.
  • When New Mexico gave up fewer than 70.7 points last season, it went 11-1.

Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison

  • Saint Mary's (CA) posted 74.8 points per game when playing at home last season. In road games, it averaged 70.0 points per contest.
  • The Gaels allowed 57.4 points per game at home last season, compared to 62.9 away from home.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Saint Mary's (CA) fared worse in home games last year, sinking 7.9 treys per game with a 38.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.1 per game with a 40.1% percentage on the road.

New Mexico Home & Away Comparison

  • New Mexico scored 82.3 points per game at home last season, and 79.4 away.
  • The Lobos allowed 72.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.5 on the road.
  • At home, New Mexico knocked down 5.8 3-pointers per game last season, 0.4 fewer than it averaged away (6.2). New Mexico's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.4%) than away (39.3%) too.

Saint Mary's (CA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Stanislaus State W 107-28 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/9/2023 New Mexico - University Credit Union Pavilion
11/12/2023 Weber State - University Credit Union Pavilion
11/17/2023 San Diego State - T-Mobile Arena

New Mexico Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Texas Southern W 92-55 The Pit
11/9/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) - University Credit Union Pavilion
11/16/2023 UT Arlington - The Pit
11/21/2023 Toledo - Dollar Loan Center

