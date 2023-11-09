The Saint Mary's Gaels (1-0) go up against the New Mexico Lobos (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline New Mexico Moneyline BetMGM Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5) 142.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Saint Mary's (CA) (-5.5) 142.5 -210 +172 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Mary's (CA) won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Gaels games.

New Mexico compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Lobos games hit the over 20 out of 29 times last year.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6600

+6600 Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.5%.

New Mexico Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 New Mexico, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks significantly better (59th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (121st).

New Mexico has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

