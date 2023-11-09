Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The Saint Mary's Gaels (1-0) go up against the New Mexico Lobos (1-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico matchup.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|New Mexico Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5)
|142.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-5.5)
|142.5
|-210
|+172
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Saint Mary's (CA) won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Gaels games.
- New Mexico compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.
- Lobos games hit the over 20 out of 29 times last year.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +6600
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.5%.
New Mexico Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- New Mexico, based on its national championship odds (+20000), ranks significantly better (59th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (121st).
- New Mexico has a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
