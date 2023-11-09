Thursday's game that pits the Saint Mary's Gaels (1-0) versus the New Mexico Lobos (1-0) at University Credit Union Pavilion has a projected final score of 76-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Saint Mary's (CA), who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on November 9.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 76, New Mexico 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Mary's (CA) (-8.7)

Saint Mary's (CA) (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 142.6

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

Saint Mary's (CA) was 198th in the country in points scored (70.7 per game) and fifth-best in points conceded (60.1) last season.

On the boards, the Gaels were 147th in the nation in rebounds (32.2 per game) last year. They were second-best in rebounds conceded (26.1 per game).

Saint Mary's (CA) was 221st in the nation in assists (12.5 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Gaels were 166th in the nation in 3-pointers made per game (7.5) last year. They were 56th in 3-point percentage at 36.5%.

Saint Mary's (CA) was the 13th-best team in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (5.5 per game) and 128th in 3-point percentage defensively (33.1%) last season.

The Gaels took 37% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 63% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.6% of the Gaels' baskets were 3-pointers, and 70.4% were 2-pointers.

New Mexico Performance Insights

New Mexico sported a top-25 offense last year, ranking 10th-best in college basketball with 80.9 points per game. Defensively, it ranked 297th with 74.3 points allowed per contest.

The Lobos pulled down 33.8 rebounds per game (61st-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 31.6 rebounds per contest (206th-ranked).

New Mexico dished out 13.7 assists per game, which ranked them 128th in the country.

The Lobos averaged 10.9 turnovers per game (84th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 12.0 turnovers per contest (165th-ranked).

The Lobos struggled to sink three-pointers, ranking 23rd-worst in college basketball with 5.6 threes made per game. They ranked 116th with a 35.2% shooting percentage from downtown last year.

New Mexico surrendered 8.0 threes per game (277th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.5% three-point percentage (160th-ranked).

New Mexico attempted 44.1 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 73.3% of the shots it attempted (and 80.5% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 16.0 three-pointers per contest, which were 26.7% of its shots (and 19.5% of the team's buckets).

