The No. 23 Saint Mary's Gaels (1-0) and the New Mexico Lobos (1-0) hit the court at University Credit Union Pavilion on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Saint Mary's (CA) vs New Mexico Betting Records & Stats

The Gaels had 17 wins in 35 games against the spread last year.

New Mexico put together a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 70.7 151.6 60.1 134.4 131.5 New Mexico 80.9 151.6 74.3 134.4 148.5

Additional Saint Mary's (CA) vs New Mexico Insights & Trends

Last year, the 70.7 points per game the Gaels averaged were only 3.6 fewer points than the Lobos gave up (74.3).

Saint Mary's (CA) had an 11-1 record against the spread and a 14-0 record overall last season when scoring more than 74.3 points.

The Lobos averaged 20.8 more points per game last year (80.9) than the Gaels allowed (60.1).

New Mexico went 15-11 against the spread and 21-9 overall when it scored more than 60.1 points last season.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 17-14-0 15-16-0 New Mexico 16-13-0 20-9-0

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. New Mexico Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) New Mexico 16-2 Home Record 15-5 6-2 Away Record 5-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 9-7-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.4 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-6-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

