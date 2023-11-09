Will Sam Gagner Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 9?
When the Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Sam Gagner score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Gagner 2022-23 stats and insights
- In eight of 48 games last season, Gagner scored -- but just one goal each time.
- On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up two assists.
- He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 10.3% of them.
Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in league action.
- The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
