When the Edmonton Oilers take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Sam Gagner score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Sam Gagner score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Gagner 2022-23 stats and insights

In eight of 48 games last season, Gagner scored -- but just one goal each time.

On the power play, he scored one goal while picking up two assists.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 10.3% of them.

Sharks 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game) to rank 30th in league action.

The Sharks shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 22.8 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

