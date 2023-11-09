The San Francisco Dons (1-0) face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN+

San Francisco Stats Insights

Last season, the Dons had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents hit.

San Francisco had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Dons were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash ranked 220th.

Last year, the Dons averaged 76.2 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 73.7 the Red Flash allowed.

When San Francisco scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 13-4.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

The Red Flash shot at a 46.2% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Dons averaged.

Last season, Saint Francis (PA) had a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.0% from the field.

The Dons ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Red Flash ranked 272nd.

The Red Flash averaged only 0.4 fewer points per game last year (73.0) than the Dons gave up (73.4).

When Saint Francis (PA) gave up fewer than 76.2 points last season, it went 11-7.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison

Offensively San Francisco fared better in home games last year, posting 78.5 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game on the road.

Defensively the Dons played better at home last season, ceding 69.6 points per game, compared to 78.7 on the road.

Looking at three-pointers, San Francisco fared better at home last year, sinking 10.4 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) averaged 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 away.

At home, the Red Flash conceded 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.8.

At home, Saint Francis (PA) drained 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than away (31.6%).

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 128-59 War Memorial Gymnasium 11/9/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - War Memorial Gymnasium 11/12/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena 11/17/2023 Grand Canyon - Desert Diamond Arena

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule