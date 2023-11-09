The San Francisco Dons (1-0) face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Francisco Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Dons had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents hit.
  • San Francisco had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
  • The Dons were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash ranked 220th.
  • Last year, the Dons averaged 76.2 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 73.7 the Red Flash allowed.
  • When San Francisco scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 13-4.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

  • The Red Flash shot at a 46.2% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Dons averaged.
  • Last season, Saint Francis (PA) had a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Dons ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Red Flash ranked 272nd.
  • The Red Flash averaged only 0.4 fewer points per game last year (73.0) than the Dons gave up (73.4).
  • When Saint Francis (PA) gave up fewer than 76.2 points last season, it went 11-7.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively San Francisco fared better in home games last year, posting 78.5 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game on the road.
  • Defensively the Dons played better at home last season, ceding 69.6 points per game, compared to 78.7 on the road.
  • Looking at three-pointers, San Francisco fared better at home last year, sinking 10.4 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison

  • Saint Francis (PA) averaged 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 away.
  • At home, the Red Flash conceded 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.8.
  • At home, Saint Francis (PA) drained 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than away (31.6%).

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Bethesda (CA) W 128-59 War Memorial Gymnasium
11/9/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - War Memorial Gymnasium
11/12/2023 @ Boise State - ExtraMile Arena
11/17/2023 Grand Canyon - Desert Diamond Arena

Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ UCLA L 75-44 Pauley Pavilion
11/9/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
11/11/2023 @ Santa Clara - Leavey Center
11/14/2023 @ Penn State - Bryce Jordan Center

