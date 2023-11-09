How to Watch San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Francisco Dons (1-0) face the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
San Francisco Stats Insights
- Last season, the Dons had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.5% lower than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents hit.
- San Francisco had a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Dons were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Flash ranked 220th.
- Last year, the Dons averaged 76.2 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 73.7 the Red Flash allowed.
- When San Francisco scored more than 73.7 points last season, it went 13-4.
Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights
- The Red Flash shot at a 46.2% clip from the field last season, 2.2 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of the Dons averaged.
- Last season, Saint Francis (PA) had a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Dons ranked 195th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Red Flash ranked 272nd.
- The Red Flash averaged only 0.4 fewer points per game last year (73.0) than the Dons gave up (73.4).
- When Saint Francis (PA) gave up fewer than 76.2 points last season, it went 11-7.
San Francisco Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively San Francisco fared better in home games last year, posting 78.5 points per game, compared to 74.5 per game on the road.
- Defensively the Dons played better at home last season, ceding 69.6 points per game, compared to 78.7 on the road.
- Looking at three-pointers, San Francisco fared better at home last year, sinking 10.4 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 9.0 threes per game and a 32.0% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Francis (PA) averaged 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 away.
- At home, the Red Flash conceded 68.3 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 78.8.
- At home, Saint Francis (PA) drained 9.2 treys per game last season, 2.8 more than it averaged on the road (6.4). Saint Francis (PA)'s 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (44.5%) than away (31.6%).
San Francisco Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Bethesda (CA)
|W 128-59
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/9/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/12/2023
|@ Boise State
|-
|ExtraMile Arena
|11/17/2023
|Grand Canyon
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCLA
|L 75-44
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Penn State
|-
|Bryce Jordan Center
