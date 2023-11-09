Thursday's contest between the San Francisco Dons (1-0) and Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) matching up at War Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 83-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored San Francisco, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 10:00 PM ET on November 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 83, Saint Francis (PA) 65

Spread & Total Prediction for San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-18.4)

San Francisco (-18.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Francisco Performance Insights

Last season, San Francisco was 68th in college basketball offensively (76.2 points scored per game) and 274th on defense (73.4 points allowed).

At 32.2 rebounds per game and 30.1 rebounds allowed, the Dons were 147th and 106th in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Last season San Francisco was ranked 193rd in college basketball in assists with 12.8 per game.

Last season, the Dons were seventh-best in the country in 3-point makes (10.3 per game), and they ranked No. 75 in 3-point percentage (36.1%).

San Francisco was 111th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.7 per game) and 199th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.0%) last year.

San Francisco attempted 48.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 51.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 39.5% of San Francisco's buckets were 3-pointers, and 60.5% were 2-pointers.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

Last season Saint Francis (PA) scored 73.0 points per game (144th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 73.7 points per contest (282nd-ranked).

The Red Flash grabbed 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing 31.9 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).

Last season Saint Francis (PA) ranked 109th in college basketball in assists, averaging 13.9 per game.

The Red Flash committed 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

The Red Flash drained 7.7 threes per game last year (134th-ranked in college basketball), and they sported a 37.9% three-point percentage (17th-best).

Saint Francis (PA) ranked 156th in the country with 7.0 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 120th with a 33.0% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Saint Francis (PA) took 64% two-pointers and 36% from three-point land last year. Of the team's baskets, 70.5% were two-pointers and 29.5% were threes.

