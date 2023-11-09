San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The San Francisco Dons (1-0) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) take the floor at War Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: San Francisco, California
- Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
San Francisco vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats
- The Dons had 13 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.
- Saint Francis (PA) went 11-12-0 ATS last year.
San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Francisco
|76.2
|149.2
|73.4
|147.1
|148.6
|Saint Francis (PA)
|73.0
|149.2
|73.7
|147.1
|141.6
Additional San Francisco vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Dons recorded were just 2.5 more points than the Red Flash allowed (73.7).
- San Francisco had a 6-7 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.
- The Red Flash put up only 0.4 fewer points per game last year (73.0) than the Dons allowed their opponents to score (73.4).
- Saint Francis (PA) put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 9-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.4 points.
San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Francisco
|13-15-0
|12-16-0
|Saint Francis (PA)
|11-12-0
|14-9-0
San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|San Francisco
|Saint Francis (PA)
|11-5
|Home Record
|10-5
|5-6
|Away Record
|3-13
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|78.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.3
|74.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
