The San Francisco Dons (1-0) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-1) take the floor at War Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

San Francisco vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats

The Dons had 13 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.

Saint Francis (PA) went 11-12-0 ATS last year.

San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Francisco 76.2 149.2 73.4 147.1 148.6 Saint Francis (PA) 73.0 149.2 73.7 147.1 141.6

Additional San Francisco vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends

Last year, the 76.2 points per game the Dons recorded were just 2.5 more points than the Red Flash allowed (73.7).

San Francisco had a 6-7 record against the spread and a 13-4 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.

The Red Flash put up only 0.4 fewer points per game last year (73.0) than the Dons allowed their opponents to score (73.4).

Saint Francis (PA) put together a 7-2 ATS record and a 9-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 73.4 points.

San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Francisco 13-15-0 12-16-0 Saint Francis (PA) 11-12-0 14-9-0

San Francisco vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Francisco Saint Francis (PA) 11-5 Home Record 10-5 5-6 Away Record 3-13 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 78.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

