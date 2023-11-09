Will Scott Mayfield light the lamp when the New York Islanders square off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Scott Mayfield score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Mayfield stats and insights

Mayfield is yet to score through four games this season.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Mayfield has no points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in the NHL by giving up 23 total goals (1.9 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.1 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

