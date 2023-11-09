Will Sebastian Aho score a goal when the New York Islanders take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Aho stats and insights

Aho is yet to score through 11 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

Aho has picked up one assist on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 23 goals in total (only 1.9 per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 18.1 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

