In the upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Simon Holmstrom to find the back of the net for the New York Islanders? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Simon Holmstrom score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Holmstrom stats and insights

Holmstrom has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Holmstrom has zero points on the power play.

Holmstrom's shooting percentage is 33.3%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 23 total goals (1.9 per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 18.1 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN

ESPN+, NESN, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.