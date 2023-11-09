Taylor Raddysh and the Chicago Blackhawks will meet the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Prop bets for Raddysh in that upcoming Blackhawks-Lightning game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Taylor Raddysh vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Raddysh Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Raddysh has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 15:48 on the ice per game.

In two of 11 games this year, Raddysh has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In three of 11 games this year, Raddysh has recorded a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In one of 11 games this season, Raddysh has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Raddysh hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Raddysh going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Raddysh Stats vs. the Lightning

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 2 3 Points 2 2 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

