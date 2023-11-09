Tomas Hertl Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers - November 9
The San Jose Sharks, with Tomas Hertl, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Thinking about a bet on Hertl? We have numbers and figures to assist you.
Tomas Hertl vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)
Sharks vs Oilers Game Info
Hertl Season Stats Insights
- In 12 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 20:45 on the ice per game.
- Hertl has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Hertl has registered a point in a game five times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.
- Hertl has had an assist in a game four times this season over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Hertl's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.
- There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.
Hertl Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have conceded 47 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-18).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|12
|Games
|4
|7
|Points
|3
|1
|Goals
|1
|6
|Assists
|2
