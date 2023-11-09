The San Jose Sharks, with Tomas Hertl, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Thinking about a bet on Hertl? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Tomas Hertl vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Sharks vs Oilers Game Info

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus rating of -12, while averaging 20:45 on the ice per game.

Hertl has a goal in one of his 12 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Hertl has registered a point in a game five times this season over 12 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Hertl has had an assist in a game four times this season over 12 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Hertl's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Hertl going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 47 goals in total (4.3 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 31st-ranked goal differential (-18).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 12 Games 4 7 Points 3 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 2

