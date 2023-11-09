How to Watch Towson vs. Coppin State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Towson Tigers (0-1) take on the Coppin State Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Towson vs. Coppin State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Towson Stats Insights
- The Tigers made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Towson went 8-1 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Eagles ranked 354th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 52nd.
- Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Tigers put up were 11.4 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (83.2).
- When Towson put up more than 83.2 points last season, it went 4-0.
Coppin State Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot at a 43.5% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
- Coppin State went 8-9 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 354th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 30th.
- The Eagles' 72.0 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- When Coppin State allowed fewer than 71.8 points last season, it went 4-2.
Towson Home & Away Comparison
- Towson posted 77.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.9).
- At home, the Tigers ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (65.3) than away from home (66.9).
- Towson sunk 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).
Coppin State Home & Away Comparison
- Coppin State put up more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (72.1) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 6.5 fewer points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (85.6).
- At home, Coppin State sunk 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Coppin State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (34.4%) too.
Towson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Colorado
|L 75-57
|CU Events Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Coppin State
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|11/12/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|SECU Arena
|11/16/2023
|Houston
|-
|TD Arena
Coppin State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|L 100-55
|Cassell Coliseum
|11/9/2023
|Towson
|-
|Physical Education Complex
|11/11/2023
|@ Mount St. Mary's
|-
|Knott Arena
|11/15/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
