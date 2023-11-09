The Towson Tigers (0-1) take on the Coppin State Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Towson vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

Towson Stats Insights

The Tigers made 44.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.5 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Towson went 8-1 when it shot better than 46.2% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 354th in rebounding in college basketball. The Tigers finished 52nd.

Last year, the 71.8 points per game the Tigers put up were 11.4 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (83.2).

When Towson put up more than 83.2 points last season, it went 4-0.

Coppin State Stats Insights

The Eagles shot at a 43.5% rate from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

Coppin State went 8-9 when it shot higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Eagles were the 354th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 30th.

The Eagles' 72.0 points per game last year were 5.3 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.

When Coppin State allowed fewer than 71.8 points last season, it went 4-2.

Towson Home & Away Comparison

Towson posted 77.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (67.9).

At home, the Tigers ceded 1.6 fewer points per game (65.3) than away from home (66.9).

Towson sunk 8.7 three-pointers per game with a 41.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which was 1.8 more threes and 6.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9 threes per game, 34.4% three-point percentage).

Coppin State Home & Away Comparison

Coppin State put up more points at home (73.3 per game) than away (72.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Eagles conceded 6.5 fewer points per game at home (79.1) than on the road (85.6).

At home, Coppin State sunk 8.3 3-pointers per game last season, 0.2 fewer than it averaged away (8.5). Coppin State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.9%) than away (34.4%) too.

Towson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 @ Colorado L 75-57 CU Events Center 11/9/2023 @ Coppin State - Physical Education Complex 11/12/2023 Robert Morris - SECU Arena 11/16/2023 Houston - TD Arena

Coppin State Upcoming Schedule