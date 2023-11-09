The Towson Tigers (0-1) take on the Coppin State Eagles (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Towson vs. Coppin State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Towson vs. Coppin State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Physical Education Complex in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Towson vs. Coppin State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Towson Moneyline Coppin State Moneyline BetMGM Towson (-18.5) 136.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Towson (-18.5) 136.5 -3000 +1120 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Towson vs. Coppin State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Towson put together a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 18 Tigers games hit the over.

Coppin State compiled a 10-18-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 15 of the Eagles' games last year hit the over.

