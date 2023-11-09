Thursday's contest between the Towson Tigers (0-1) and Coppin State Eagles (0-1) going head to head at Physical Education Complex has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Towson, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on November 9.

Based on our computer prediction, Coppin State projects to cover the 18.5-point spread in its matchup versus Towson. The total has been set at 137.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Towson vs. Coppin State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Physical Education Complex

Physical Education Complex Line: Towson -18.5

Towson -18.5 Point Total: 137.5

137.5 Moneyline (To Win): Towson -2000, Coppin State +1000

Towson vs. Coppin State Score Prediction

Prediction: Towson 76, Coppin State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Towson vs. Coppin State

Pick ATS: Coppin State (+18.5)



Coppin State (+18.5) Pick OU: Over (137.5)



Towson Performance Insights

Last season, Towson was 178th in the nation on offense (71.8 points scored per game) and 73rd defensively (66.7 points conceded).

On the glass, the Tigers were 52nd in college basketball in rebounds (34.1 per game) last year. They were 20th-best in rebounds conceded (27.8 per game).

Towson was 105th in the country in assists (14.0 per game) last year.

Beyond the arc, the Tigers were 182nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last year. They were 49th in 3-point percentage at 36.7%.

Last season, Towson was 204th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.4 per game) and 137th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.2%).

Towson attempted 34.5% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 28.3% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it took 65.5% of its shots, with 71.7% of its makes coming from there.

Coppin State Performance Insights

Coppin State ranked 169th in the nation with 72.0 points per contest last season, but on defense it lagged behind, giving up 83.2 points per game (-3-worst in college basketball).

In terms of rebounding, the Eagles were outplayed at both ends of the court last year, as they ranked fifth-worst in college basketball in rebounds (27.6 per game) and -3-worst in rebounds allowed (38.7 per contest).

Last season Coppin State ranked 313th in college basketball in assists, delivering 11.3 per game.

The Eagles came up short in the turnover area last season, ranking 19th-worst in college basketball with 14.3 turnovers per game. They ranked 102nd with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

Last year the Eagles sank 8.4 treys per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.7% (204th-ranked) from three-point land.

Coppin State found it difficult to stop three-pointers, ranking 20th-worst in college basketball with 8.9 threes allowed per game. It ranked 187th by allowing a 33.8% three-point percentage to opposing teams last season.

Last season Coppin State took 55.6% two-pointers, accounting for 65.6% of the team's baskets. It shot 44.4% threes (34.4% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.