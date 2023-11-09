The Towson Tigers (0-1) take the court against the Coppin State Eagles (0-1) as double-digit, 18.5-point favorites on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Towson vs. Coppin State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Physical Education Complex

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Towson -18.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Towson vs Coppin State Betting Records & Stats

The Tigers' record against the spread last year was 15-14-0.

Towson played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 95.2%.

Coppin State won 10 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Last season, the Eagles were at least a +1000 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Coppin State has a 9.1% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Towson vs. Coppin State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 136.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 136.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Towson 16 55.2% 71.8 143.8 66.7 149.9 135.5 Coppin State 24 85.7% 72.0 143.8 83.2 149.9 151.4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Towson vs Coppin State Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers averaged 71.8 points per game, 11.4 fewer points than the 83.2 the Eagles gave up.

Towson went 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall last season when scoring more than 83.2 points.

The Eagles scored an average of 72.0 points per game last year, 5.3 more points than the 66.7 the Tigers allowed.

Coppin State went 10-9 against the spread and 9-12 overall when it scored more than 66.7 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Towson vs. Coppin State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Towson 15-14-0 0-1 18-11-0 Coppin State 10-18-0 2-1 15-13-0

Towson vs. Coppin State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Towson Coppin State 10-2 Home Record 4-6 8-7 Away Record 5-16 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-11-0 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 67.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 72.1 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 12-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.