How to Watch UC Davis vs. Pepperdine on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The UC Davis Aggies (1-0) face the Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Davis Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot 44.5% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Waves allowed to opponents.
- UC Davis had a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
- The Aggies were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Waves finished 90th.
- Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Aggies scored were 6.5 fewer points than the Waves gave up (81.3).
- UC Davis had a 5-3 record last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.
Pepperdine Stats Insights
- The Waves' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies gave up to their opponents (44.6%).
- Pepperdine went 7-10 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
- The Waves were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 83rd.
- The Waves averaged 6.8 more points per game last year (77.9) than the Aggies allowed (71.1).
- Pepperdine went 6-3 last season when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.
UC Davis Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively UC Davis played better in home games last year, averaging 79.8 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game in road games.
- The Aggies allowed 70.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.4 in away games.
- At home, UC Davis drained 0.8 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to away from home (33.3%).
Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Pepperdine averaged 80.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.4.
- At home, the Waves conceded 76.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 88.5.
- Pepperdine drained more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.4%) than on the road (31.5%).
UC Davis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|William Jessup
|W 86-51
|University Credit Union Center
|11/9/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|11/14/2023
|North Dakota State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Concordia (CA)
|W 76-64
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/9/2023
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
|11/12/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|LIU
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
