The UC Davis Aggies (1-0) face the Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
  • Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Davis Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot 44.5% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Waves allowed to opponents.
  • UC Davis had a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.
  • The Aggies were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Waves finished 90th.
  • Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Aggies scored were 6.5 fewer points than the Waves gave up (81.3).
  • UC Davis had a 5-3 record last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Pepperdine Stats Insights

  • The Waves' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies gave up to their opponents (44.6%).
  • Pepperdine went 7-10 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Waves were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 83rd.
  • The Waves averaged 6.8 more points per game last year (77.9) than the Aggies allowed (71.1).
  • Pepperdine went 6-3 last season when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively UC Davis played better in home games last year, averaging 79.8 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game in road games.
  • The Aggies allowed 70.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.4 in away games.
  • At home, UC Davis drained 0.8 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to away from home (33.3%).

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Pepperdine averaged 80.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.4.
  • At home, the Waves conceded 76.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 88.5.
  • Pepperdine drained more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.4%) than on the road (31.5%).

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 William Jessup W 86-51 University Credit Union Center
11/9/2023 Pepperdine - University Credit Union Center
11/12/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
11/14/2023 North Dakota State - Dahlberg Arena

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Concordia (CA) W 76-64 Firestone Fieldhouse
11/9/2023 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center
11/12/2023 Lafayette - Firestone Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 LIU - Firestone Fieldhouse

