The UC Davis Aggies (1-0) face the Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Center in Davis, California

University Credit Union Center in Davis, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Davis Stats Insights

The Aggies shot 44.5% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Waves allowed to opponents.

UC Davis had a 9-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.9% from the field.

The Aggies were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Waves finished 90th.

Last year, the 74.8 points per game the Aggies scored were 6.5 fewer points than the Waves gave up (81.3).

UC Davis had a 5-3 record last season when scoring more than 81.3 points.

Pepperdine Stats Insights

The Waves' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.9 percentage points higher than the Aggies gave up to their opponents (44.6%).

Pepperdine went 7-10 when it shot better than 44.6% from the field.

The Waves were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 83rd.

The Waves averaged 6.8 more points per game last year (77.9) than the Aggies allowed (71.1).

Pepperdine went 6-3 last season when allowing fewer than 74.8 points.

UC Davis Home & Away Comparison

Offensively UC Davis played better in home games last year, averaging 79.8 points per game, compared to 70.5 per game in road games.

The Aggies allowed 70.0 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.4 in away games.

At home, UC Davis drained 0.8 more threes per game (7.3) than in away games (6.5). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.7%) compared to away from home (33.3%).

Pepperdine Home & Away Comparison

At home, Pepperdine averaged 80.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 75.4.

At home, the Waves conceded 76.8 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 88.5.

Pepperdine drained more 3-pointers at home (9.6 per game) than on the road (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.4%) than on the road (31.5%).

UC Davis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 William Jessup W 86-51 University Credit Union Center 11/9/2023 Pepperdine - University Credit Union Center 11/12/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena 11/14/2023 North Dakota State - Dahlberg Arena

Pepperdine Upcoming Schedule