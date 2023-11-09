Thursday's contest that pits the UC Davis Aggies (1-0) against the Pepperdine Waves (1-0) at University Credit Union Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-75 in favor of UC Davis. Tipoff is at 5:30 PM ET on November 9.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Davis 77, Pepperdine 75

Spread & Total Prediction for UC Davis vs. Pepperdine

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Davis (-2.7)

UC Davis (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 151.8

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UC Davis Performance Insights

UC Davis scored 74.8 points per game and allowed 71.1 last year, making them 101st in college basketball offensively and 211th on defense.

The Aggies grabbed 33.4 rebounds per game and gave up 29.4 boards last season, ranking 79th and 71st, respectively, in the nation.

With 12.2 assists per game last year, UC Davis was 249th in the country.

Last season, the Aggies were 256th in the country in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and 183rd in 3-point percentage (34.0%).

UC Davis was 64th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (6.3 per game) and 331st in 3-point percentage defensively (36.6%) last season.

Last season, the Aggies took 65.4% of their shots from inside the arc, and 34.6% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 73.5% of the Aggies' baskets were 2-pointers, and 26.5% were 3-pointers.

Pepperdine Performance Insights

Pepperdine was ranked 38th in college basketball offensively last season with 77.9 points per game, while defensively it was worst (81.3 points allowed per game).

Last year the Waves averaged 33.2 rebounds per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 33.2 rebounds per contest (304th-ranked).

Pepperdine ranked 40th in college basketball with 15.2 dimes per contest.

The Waves averaged 13.7 turnovers per game (323rd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 11.5 turnovers per contest (212th-ranked).

Last season the Waves drained 8.2 treys per game (85th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 36.2% (69th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Pepperdine allowed 7.8 three-pointers per game (252nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 35.9% (308th-ranked) from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Pepperdine took 63.8% two-pointers (accounting for 71.8% of the team's buckets) and 36.2% three-pointers (28.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.