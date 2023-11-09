The UC Davis Aggies (1-0) and the Pepperdine Waves (1-0) play at University Credit Union Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.

UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Davis, California

Davis, California Venue: University Credit Union Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

UC Davis vs Pepperdine Betting Records & Stats

The Aggies were 12-16-0 against the spread last year.

Pepperdine went 10-16-0 ATS last season.

UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UC Davis 74.8 152.7 71.1 152.4 140.6 Pepperdine 77.9 152.7 81.3 152.4 155

Additional UC Davis vs Pepperdine Insights & Trends

Last year, the Aggies recorded 6.5 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Waves gave up (81.3).

When UC Davis totaled more than 81.3 points last season, it went 1-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Waves' 77.9 points per game last year were 6.8 more points than the 71.1 the Aggies gave up to opponents.

Pepperdine went 9-8 against the spread and 8-13 overall when it scored more than 71.1 points last season.

UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UC Davis 12-16-0 16-12-0 Pepperdine 10-16-0 17-9-0

UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UC Davis Pepperdine 10-4 Home Record 8-8 5-9 Away Record 0-12 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-7-0 79.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.8 70.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.4 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-2-0

