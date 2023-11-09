UC Davis vs. Pepperdine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 9
The UC Davis Aggies (1-0) and the Pepperdine Waves (1-0) play at University Credit Union Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no set line.
UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Davis, California
- Venue: University Credit Union Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
UC Davis vs Pepperdine Betting Records & Stats
- The Aggies were 12-16-0 against the spread last year.
- Pepperdine went 10-16-0 ATS last season.
UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UC Davis
|74.8
|152.7
|71.1
|152.4
|140.6
|Pepperdine
|77.9
|152.7
|81.3
|152.4
|155
Additional UC Davis vs Pepperdine Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Aggies recorded 6.5 fewer points per game (74.8) than the Waves gave up (81.3).
- When UC Davis totaled more than 81.3 points last season, it went 1-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Waves' 77.9 points per game last year were 6.8 more points than the 71.1 the Aggies gave up to opponents.
- Pepperdine went 9-8 against the spread and 8-13 overall when it scored more than 71.1 points last season.
UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UC Davis
|12-16-0
|16-12-0
|Pepperdine
|10-16-0
|17-9-0
UC Davis vs. Pepperdine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UC Davis
|Pepperdine
|10-4
|Home Record
|8-8
|5-9
|Away Record
|0-12
|4-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-7-0
|6-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-7-0
|79.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.8
|70.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.4
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-5-0
|8-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-2-0
