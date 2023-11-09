The No. 21 USC Trojans (1-0) hit the court against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).

In games USC shot better than 42.7% from the field, it went 18-3 overall.

The Roadrunners ranked 326th in rebounding in college basketball, the Trojans finished 147th.

Last year, the Trojans averaged 7.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Roadrunners allowed (64.7).

When USC scored more than 64.7 points last season, it went 18-4.

CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights

The Roadrunners shot 41.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 39.3% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.

CSU Bakersfield went 9-9 when it shot higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Trojans ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Roadrunners ranked 256th.

The Roadrunners' 60.5 points per game last year were 6.9 fewer points than the 67.4 the Trojans gave up to opponents.

CSU Bakersfield had a 9-13 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison

USC scored 76.2 points per game last season in home games, which was eight more points than it averaged in road games (68.2).

Defensively the Trojans played worse at home last season, allowing 66.8 points per game, compared to 66.2 on the road.

When playing at home, USC made two more threes per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (5.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to away from home (29.8%).

CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison

CSU Bakersfield averaged 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 57.5 away.

At home, the Roadrunners allowed 62.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.8).

CSU Bakersfield made more 3-pointers at home (4.9 per game) than away (3.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (27.7%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Kansas State W 82-69 T-Mobile Arena 11/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield - Galen Center 11/14/2023 UC Irvine - Galen Center 11/19/2023 Brown - Galen Center

CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule