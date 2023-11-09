How to Watch USC vs. CSU Bakersfield on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The No. 21 USC Trojans (1-0) hit the court against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
USC vs. CSU Bakersfield Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans made 45.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.9 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners allowed to their opponents (42.7%).
- In games USC shot better than 42.7% from the field, it went 18-3 overall.
- The Roadrunners ranked 326th in rebounding in college basketball, the Trojans finished 147th.
- Last year, the Trojans averaged 7.8 more points per game (72.5) than the Roadrunners allowed (64.7).
- When USC scored more than 64.7 points last season, it went 18-4.
CSU Bakersfield Stats Insights
- The Roadrunners shot 41.4% from the field, 2.1% higher than the 39.3% the Trojans' opponents shot last season.
- CSU Bakersfield went 9-9 when it shot higher than 39.3% from the field.
- The Trojans ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Roadrunners ranked 256th.
- The Roadrunners' 60.5 points per game last year were 6.9 fewer points than the 67.4 the Trojans gave up to opponents.
- CSU Bakersfield had a 9-13 record last season when giving up fewer than 72.5 points.
USC Home & Away Comparison
- USC scored 76.2 points per game last season in home games, which was eight more points than it averaged in road games (68.2).
- Defensively the Trojans played worse at home last season, allowing 66.8 points per game, compared to 66.2 on the road.
- When playing at home, USC made two more threes per game (7.1) than when playing on the road (5.1). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to away from home (29.8%).
CSU Bakersfield Home & Away Comparison
- CSU Bakersfield averaged 64.5 points per game at home last season, and 57.5 away.
- At home, the Roadrunners allowed 62.1 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.8).
- CSU Bakersfield made more 3-pointers at home (4.9 per game) than away (3.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.8%) than away (27.7%).
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kansas State
|W 82-69
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/9/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Galen Center
|11/14/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Galen Center
|11/19/2023
|Brown
|-
|Galen Center
CSU Bakersfield Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 73-72
|Icardo Center
|11/9/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|11/13/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|11/16/2023
|Saint Katherine
|-
|Icardo Center
